/Patti Schaeffer

Demolition of the Willow Grove Park dam in Lisbon has begun, with an excavator from RiverReach Construction of Barberton making quick work of the structure. The $150,000 cost of the project is coming from Rutgers Organics Corp. as part of the final settlement for contamination to the Middle Fork of the Little Beaver Creek from the company's old chemical plant located upstream near Salem.

