In Columbiana County Municipal Court, a Feb. 6 pretrial was set for Deanna M. Lodge, 39, West 16th Street, Salem, charged with resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing. Lodge allegedly was intoxicated and sitting on the top steps of an apartment on Walnut Street with her jacket unzipped exposing her bare chest and wearing muddy pants as if she had fallen in them.

