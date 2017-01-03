Man sentenced on fraud charges
A Lisbon-area man was sentenced to eight years in prison for swindling at least six people out of more than $1 million. Paul L. Shockley, 24, was sentenced Friday in federal district court in Cleveland after pleading guilty in May to two counts of mail fraud and one count of wire fraud.
