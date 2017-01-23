Man gets 6 years on meth charges

A man who continues to claim he had no knowledge of the meth being produced in his home by a man he had allowed to stay there was sentenced in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court Monday to serve six years in prison. David J. Cope, 40, state Route 154, Lisbon, was granted a chance to remain out on bond pending an appeal his defense attorney Jennifer Gorby said was going to be filed.

