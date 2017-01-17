Lisbon officials consider removal of ...

Lisbon officials consider removal of downtown parking meters

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

Lisbon's police chief, who oversees the parking department, says the consideration comes from businesses downtown claiming their patrons are receiving too many parking tickets. Originally, the parking meters were installed to support those businesses, as well as help traffic due to Columbiana Common Pleas Court and several apartment buildings being located in the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lisbon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all Dec 19 kitman 1
News Robert Foust Dec '16 Doug 1
if trump loss he was going on a long vacation Nov '16 trump vs hillary 1
News Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... Oct '16 2149 Michman 1
News East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11) Oct '16 chogan 2
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16) May '16 cm punk 1
See all Lisbon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lisbon Forum Now

Lisbon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lisbon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
 

Lisbon, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,770 • Total comments across all topics: 278,012,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC