Lisbon officials consider removal of downtown parking meters
Lisbon's police chief, who oversees the parking department, says the consideration comes from businesses downtown claiming their patrons are receiving too many parking tickets. Originally, the parking meters were installed to support those businesses, as well as help traffic due to Columbiana Common Pleas Court and several apartment buildings being located in the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFMJ-TV Youngstown.
Add your comments below
Lisbon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec 19
|kitman
|1
|Robert Foust
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum...
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16)
|May '16
|cm punk
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lisbon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC