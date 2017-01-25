Lisbon hedges on fire request
Fire officials asked council at its Jan. 10 meeting to consider expanding the roster from 25 firefighters to 30. The Journal reported that council had agreed to the request, but village Fiscal Officer Tracey Wonner pointed out at Tuesday's council meeting that was incorrect and no action had been taken yet. This sparked a discussion among council members, who were told the main reason for the roster expansion is to increase the pool of firefighters able to respond to fires during the work week.
