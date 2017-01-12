Lisbon carries some cash into new year

Fiscal Officer Tracey Wonner reported at this week's Village Council meeting they ended 2016 with a carryover general fund balance of $155,000, which is less than 2015 but still ahead of previous years. The $155,000 carryover is nearly $100,000 less than the 2015 carryover balance of $245,000, which was due largely to an unanticipated one-time windfall of $300,000 in the form of unclaimed funds from the state.

