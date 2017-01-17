Holding court cases at schools may bring more drug awareness
The Wellsville Board of Education will be taking into consideration an idea that would give school-aged children a chance to experience what happens when drug offenders appear in court. Columbiana County Municipal Court Judge Chris Amato addressed the board during Monday's meeting about the drug epidemic that has received widespread attention, and also proposed an idea to give students an opportunity to see firsthand what could happen to those who commit crimes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.
Add your comments below
Lisbon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec 19
|kitman
|1
|Robert Foust
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum...
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16)
|May '16
|cm punk
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lisbon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC