Holding court cases at schools may br...

Holding court cases at schools may bring more drug awareness

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 14 Read more: The Review

The Wellsville Board of Education will be taking into consideration an idea that would give school-aged children a chance to experience what happens when drug offenders appear in court. Columbiana County Municipal Court Judge Chris Amato addressed the board during Monday's meeting about the drug epidemic that has received widespread attention, and also proposed an idea to give students an opportunity to see firsthand what could happen to those who commit crimes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lisbon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all Dec 19 kitman 1
News Robert Foust Dec '16 Doug 1
if trump loss he was going on a long vacation Nov '16 trump vs hillary 1
News Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... Oct '16 2149 Michman 1
News East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11) Oct '16 chogan 2
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16) May '16 cm punk 1
See all Lisbon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lisbon Forum Now

Lisbon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lisbon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Lisbon, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,586 • Total comments across all topics: 278,042,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC