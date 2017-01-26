Council to decide on half-percent inc...

Council to decide on half-percent income tax levy

Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: The Review

Wellsville Village Council has only a short time to decide on placing a possible half-percent tax increase on the May ballot. With all members of council present, along with the Wellsville Police Department, the council's finance committee motioned Tuesday to order into legislation a resolution to place a one-half percent income tax levy before voters in the May election.

Read more at The Review.

Lisbon, OH

