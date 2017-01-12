Consulting firm aims to begin promoting downtown Lisbon

The consulting firm hired by Village Council to develop a plan for revitalizing the downtown business district has begun work without much input from local officials. When council hired Town Center Associates in September after the Lisbon Area Chamber of Commerce agreed to split the cost, officials from both organizations talked about the need of forming a committee to work out the details, provide input and determine what role each would eventually play in implementing TCA's plan once it is place.

