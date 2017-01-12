Consultants urge Lisbon to make effort to fill vacant storefronts
Of the 21 commercial storefronts currently vacant in downtown Lisbon, none are for rent or for sale and that is a major reason why the downtown is in the shape it's in, according to a representative from a consulting firm specializing in revitalizing small town business districts. Mark Peluso told Village Council's new economic development committee at its recent meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.
Add your comments below
Lisbon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec 19
|kitman
|1
|Robert Foust
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum...
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16)
|May '16
|cm punk
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lisbon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC