Commissioners to absorb insurance premium increase

For the second consecutive year, Columbiana County commissioners are in a position to absorb a small increase in health insurance premiums rather than pass the cost along to 309 county employees. Commissioner Jim Hoppel confirmed they recently renewed coverage with Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield after the insurance broker representing the county was able to find a deal limiting the increase in premiums to a minuscule 0.46 percent in 2017.

