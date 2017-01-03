Columbiana County Sheriff
Todd Bray, Tomahawk Drive, Negley, of St. John's Candles - Perfect Scents, reported a couple was inside the store for an extended period of time and made the manager, Kathy Wilson, nervous at 3:24 p.m. Thursday. Deputies found the couple at the far end of the store and they were told it was best if they left.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.
Add your comments below
Lisbon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec 19
|kitman
|1
|Robert Foust
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum...
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16)
|May '16
|cm punk
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lisbon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC