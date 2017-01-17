Columbiana County Highway Patrol

William P. Helman, 62, Speidel Road, East Rochester, was northbound on state Route 9 in Butler Township at 5:54 a.m. Wednesday on icy conditions when he failed to maintain control, went off the left side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned into a utility pole. Helman was checked for possible injuries by KLG ambulance, but refused to be transported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.