Columbiana County Highway Patrol
William P. Helman, 62, Speidel Road, East Rochester, was northbound on state Route 9 in Butler Township at 5:54 a.m. Wednesday on icy conditions when he failed to maintain control, went off the left side of the road, struck a ditch and overturned into a utility pole. Helman was checked for possible injuries by KLG ambulance, but refused to be transported.
Lisbon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|Robert Foust
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum...
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16)
|May '16
|cm punk
|1
