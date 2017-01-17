Chamber in need of funds for festival

Monday Jan 16 Read more: The Review

The Lisbon Area Chamber of Commerce may begin holding fundraisers to help underwrite the cost of putting on the Johnny Appleseed Festival. Chamber president Susan Shank told her members at last week's meeting she wants the JAF committee to begin holding meetings starting this month to explore ways to generate additional revenue to help pay for the JAF after the annual event failed to generate as much money in past years.

