Chamber in need of funds for festival
The Lisbon Area Chamber of Commerce may begin holding fundraisers to help underwrite the cost of putting on the Johnny Appleseed Festival. Chamber president Susan Shank told her members at last week's meeting she wants the JAF committee to begin holding meetings starting this month to explore ways to generate additional revenue to help pay for the JAF after the annual event failed to generate as much money in past years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.
Add your comments below
Lisbon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec '16
|kitman
|1
|Robert Foust
|Dec '16
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum...
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16)
|May '16
|cm punk
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lisbon Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC