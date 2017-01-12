Center Township officials hold first ...

Center Township officials hold first meeting in new building

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Morning Journal

Less than a year after the Center Township administration building and garage were destroyed by fire the township trustees held their first meeting in the new facility. The February 2016 fire destroyed the building and all of the equipment, except for a police vehicle and a backhoe, but 11 months later the trustees had moved into their new 8,400-square-foot home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lisbon Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all Dec 19 kitman 1
News Robert Foust Dec '16 Doug 1
if trump loss he was going on a long vacation Nov '16 trump vs hillary 1
News Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum... Oct '16 2149 Michman 1
News East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11) Oct '16 chogan 2
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16) May '16 cm punk 1
See all Lisbon Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lisbon Forum Now

Lisbon Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lisbon Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Lisbon, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,268 • Total comments across all topics: 277,890,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC