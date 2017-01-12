Center Township officials hold first meeting in new building
Less than a year after the Center Township administration building and garage were destroyed by fire the township trustees held their first meeting in the new facility. The February 2016 fire destroyed the building and all of the equipment, except for a police vehicle and a backhoe, but 11 months later the trustees had moved into their new 8,400-square-foot home.
