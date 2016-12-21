Wellsville Police Reports
Police were called around 12:50 a.m. Nov. 17 to a Main Street residence regarding removing an individual from the home. Gloria J. Hughes, 53, was asked to leave by the owner and failed to do so by constantly knocking on the residence door.
