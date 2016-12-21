Ohio Supreme Court permanently disbars Barborak
Former local attorney Virginia Barborak has been disbarred for misusing more than $150,000 in client funds and then trying to conceal it from her clients and the courts. The unanimous ruling issued Monday by the Ohio Supreme Court comes six months after the court's Board of Professional Conduct had recommended Barborak be suspended indefinitely from the practice of law.
