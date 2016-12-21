New food pantry gives residents more options

A recently opened food pantry in Lisbon is giving area residents job training and more food options to choose from, including food for their pets. Marti Grimm of the Community Action Agency's new Healthier Buckeye Food Pantry spoke Wednesday as apart of a ribbon cutting ceremony about the new program which is offering options for everyone needing food, including those on gluten free, reduced salt or sugar free diets.

