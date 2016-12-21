In Columbiana County Municipal Court Melanie I. Broyles, 21, Winona Road, Salem, was fined $150, placed on one year probation and required 30 hours community service for speeding. Zachary L. Rucker, 25, Canton, as fined $250, placed on one year probation and required 20 hours community service for driving under child support suspension.

