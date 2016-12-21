Mobile home fire deemed suspicious

Mobile home fire deemed suspicious

A fire that destroyed a vacant mobile home on Steubenville Pike Wednesday night is being deemed suspicious by the Lisbon Fire Department. Fire Chief Paul Gresh said the fire at the home about three miles from the fire station was called in by a passerby around 7:43 p.m., and both Lisbon and West Point firefighters arrived to find the home and a nearby outbuilding burning to the ground.

