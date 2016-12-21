Lisbon has no problem with pits
The dog duo lobbying local town councils to change pit bull ordinances attended this week's village council meeting only to learn the state law removing the breed from the list of so-called Animal advocate Jason Cooke from Boardman met with council to urge them to amend the village's dangerous animal law because it defines all pit bulls as animals. He said it is untrue and to continue to list all pit bulls as vicious animals is a form of breed discrimination.
