Lisbon council unhappy with street department's performance
Gallo's comment came after Councilman Jeff Snyder asked about the street department's leaf collection efforts, noting it did not appear they had ever made it to his neighborhood on North Street. Mayor Joe Morenz said the axle broke on the leaf truck, and it took two weeks to fix.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Morning Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lisbon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec 19
|kitman
|1
|Robert Foust
|Dec 4
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum...
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16)
|May '16
|cm punk
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lisbon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC