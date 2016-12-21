file/Tom Giambroni The Taste of Country restaurant as it looked in 2013
A Discount Drug Mart store may be coming to the old Taste of Country/Pine Tree Inn property just north of town. The drug store chain is currently seeking a state permit to sell beer, wine and mixed beverages for off-site consumption from the proposed store to be located on state Route 45 in Center Township.
