Columbiana County Sheriff reports
Melissa Boyle, U.S. Route 62, Salem, reported at 10:56 p.m. Sunday, Lance Morris hurt her arm and leg, broke the Christmas tree and left with her vehicle. Deputies found the vehicle is in both her name and Morris' name.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lisbon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec 19
|kitman
|1
|Robert Foust
|Dec 4
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum...
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16)
|May '16
|cm punk
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lisbon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC