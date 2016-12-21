Columbiana County Grand Jury
Four secret indictments issued by the Columbiana County grand jury were served this week, including one against a county jail inmate accused of assaulting two corrections officers. Jacob S. Lowther, 23, West Summit Street, East Liverpool, has been indicted on two counts of felonious assault on corrections officers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Review.
Add your comments below
Lisbon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec 19
|kitman
|1
|Robert Foust
|Dec 4
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum...
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16)
|May '16
|cm punk
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lisbon Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC