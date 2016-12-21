Four criminal defendants received probation in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court, including a man who was originally charged with assaulting a Lisbon police officer and trying to wrest his gun away from him. Zakary J. Smith, 20, formerly of West Washington Street, Lisbon, was sentenced by Judge Scott Washam to three years probation/treatment after he pleaded guilty to attempted grand theft of the officer's firearm by way of prosecutor's information.

