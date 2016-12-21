Columbiana County Common Pleas
Four criminal defendants received probation in Columbiana County Common Pleas Court, including a man who was originally charged with assaulting a Lisbon police officer and trying to wrest his gun away from him. Zakary J. Smith, 20, formerly of West Washington Street, Lisbon, was sentenced by Judge Scott Washam to three years probation/treatment after he pleaded guilty to attempted grand theft of the officer's firearm by way of prosecutor's information.
Lisbon Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Merry Christmas and a happy holiday to all
|Dec 19
|kitman
|1
|Robert Foust
|Dec 4
|Doug
|1
|if trump loss he was going on a long vacation
|Nov '16
|trump vs hillary
|1
|Washingtonville man charged with theft at Colum...
|Oct '16
|2149 Michman
|1
|East Liverpool Municipal Court 4-27 (Apr '11)
|Oct '16
|chogan
|2
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Rib Fest cookin' up 10th year (May '16)
|May '16
|cm punk
|1
