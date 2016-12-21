Chief: Won't swap drug officer for K-9 unit

Police Chief J.T. Panezott issued an email Monday explaining his need to keep two drug officers in place and hire an additional officer to add a second K-9 unit. City council's Committee of the Whole already agreed to hire the additional police officer, but Panezott said he was told questions lingered about why he couldn't just bring an officer back from the Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force or the Columbiana County Drug Task Force instead of hiring another officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.