A Dec. 6 preliminary hearing was set in Columbiana County Municipal Court for Michael Betts Jr., 35, New Castle, Pa., charged with possession of a deadly weapon while under detention. Betts allegedly was found with a loaded .45 caliber gun in the glovebox, marijuana shake throughout the vehicle and a bag of marijuana under the driver's seat during a search by K-9 Simon on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salem News.