Ivy Tech president discusses restructuring

Ivy Tech president discusses restructuring

Read more: Tribune-Star

The restructuring of Ivy Tech Community College away from a bi-regional to a campus structure "really is about putting more community into community college," Sue Ellspermann, college president said during a visit to Terre Haute this week. Evansville and Terre Haute "did a good job" with the bi-regional structure, but the change - with each campus having its own chancellor - should work even better in enabling campus officials to meet community needs, she said.

