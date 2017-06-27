Ivy Tech president discusses restructuring
The restructuring of Ivy Tech Community College away from a bi-regional to a campus structure "really is about putting more community into community college," Sue Ellspermann, college president said during a visit to Terre Haute this week. Evansville and Terre Haute "did a good job" with the bi-regional structure, but the change - with each campus having its own chancellor - should work even better in enabling campus officials to meet community needs, she said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.
Add your comments below
Linton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Twist and Shake
|Jun 5
|Megele
|4
|Jama pegg (Jun '16)
|May '17
|Bestie
|4
|Lawmakers: Gas tax increase might get reduced i...
|Feb '17
|Thugs
|1
|Homeless Boy
|Feb '17
|becauseicare
|2
|Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing
|Feb '17
|Curious
|74
|dusti long (May '14)
|Feb '17
|punky01
|7
|Tracie Shipwash
|Feb '17
|NoNo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Linton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC