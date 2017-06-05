Greene County Votes To Implement Innk...

Greene County Votes To Implement Innkeeper's Tax

Thursday Jun 8

The new ordinance will place a tax on individuals staying at Greene County hotels, motels, inns and bed and breakfast establishments. The next step is to appoint a Convention, Visitors and Tourism Commission - which will serve as the governing board, overseeing the budget and request for funds.

