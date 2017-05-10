Man's boat capsizes in Greene County ...

Man's boat capsizes in Greene County lake

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: Tribune-Star

A man whose boat capsized this afternoon in a lake near Linton credits wearing his life jacket with possibly saving his life. Anthony K. Genson, 50, of Merom, capsized his 14-foot aluminum fishing boat on Wampler Lake, located three miles southwest of Linton in Greene County, according to a news release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, law enforcement district 5. Genson, who was wearing a life jacket, swam to a nearby island and was later brought to shore by Indiana Conservation Officer Mike Gregg and Greene County resident Chris Corbin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tribune-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Linton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Renegades M/C (Dec '09) 7 hr Jack Meehoff 80
News Lawmakers: Gas tax increase might get reduced i... Feb '17 Thugs 1
Homeless Boy Feb '17 becauseicare 2
News Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing Feb '17 Curious 74
Twist and Shake Feb '17 sara 3
dusti long (May '14) Feb '17 punky01 7
Tracie Shipwash Feb '17 NoNo 3
See all Linton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Linton Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Greene County was issued at May 10 at 12:49PM EDT

Linton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Linton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Linton, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,155 • Total comments across all topics: 280,916,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC