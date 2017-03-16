Greene County woman killed in crash n...

Greene County woman killed in crash near Linton on Friday afternoon

21 hrs ago

Police say Patsey Munson, 75, was traveling southbound on State Road 59 when she continued to drive southbound on a section of SR 59 that is one-way northbound.

Linton, IN

