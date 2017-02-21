Police Looking For Missing Linton Man

Police Looking For Missing Linton Man

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WBIW-AM Bedford

Smith, who lives at 529 First Street North East in Linton, is believed to have left his home around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIW-AM Bedford.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Linton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lawmakers: Gas tax increase might get reduced i... Tue Thugs 1
Homeless Boy Feb 18 becauseicare 2
News Borders' controversial bill looks dead-on-filing Feb 15 Curious 74
Twist and Shake Feb 12 sara 3
dusti long (May '14) Feb 8 punky01 7
Tracie Shipwash Feb 5 NoNo 3
Michael Poling (Jul '13) Feb 1 GRC 5
See all Linton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Linton Forum Now

Linton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Linton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Linton, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,175 • Total comments across all topics: 279,087,899

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC