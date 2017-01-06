(left) Jonna L. Bolenbaugh (middle) Megan L. Damron (right) Terry C. Collins
Several drug related arrests were made on Monday by an Indiana State Police Trooper after a traffic stop in Sullivan County. The incident happened on Jan. 2 when the Trooper stopped a dark blue Oldsmobile Intrigue for failure to signal a turn on County Road 300 North just east of U.S. 41. ISP reports the driver - Joanna L. Bolenbaugh, 27 of Carlisle - was found to be wanted on drug warrants out of Sullivan County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHI-TV Terre Haute.
Add your comments below
Linton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|pentecostal church (Mar '13)
|2 hr
|loveurlife
|17
|Renegades M/C (Dec '09)
|Oct '16
|Farmer
|79
|Worthington man charged with solicitation of teen
|Sep '16
|Jack
|1
|Any1 kno who Dusty Robertson is dating? (Mar '12)
|Sep '16
|Tell it like it is
|18
|Gene Tennant
|Sep '16
|Family
|1
|Hep
|Aug '16
|Knottafan
|2
|Second Greene County shooting in two weeks (Jul '08)
|Aug '16
|Malbert1076
|20
Find what you want!
Search Linton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC