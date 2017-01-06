(left) Jonna L. Bolenbaugh (middle) M...

(left) Jonna L. Bolenbaugh (middle) Megan L. Damron (right) Terry C. Collins

Read more: WTHI-TV Terre Haute

Several drug related arrests were made on Monday by an Indiana State Police Trooper after a traffic stop in Sullivan County. The incident happened on Jan. 2 when the Trooper stopped a dark blue Oldsmobile Intrigue for failure to signal a turn on County Road 300 North just east of U.S. 41. ISP reports the driver - Joanna L. Bolenbaugh, 27 of Carlisle - was found to be wanted on drug warrants out of Sullivan County.

