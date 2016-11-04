Where the Deplorables go from here: If Trump's army won't ...
On November 8th, the American people will decide if Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton will be the next President of the United States. This has been a bizarre election season which has upset longstanding norms about American politics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salon.
Comments
Add your comments below
Linton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Renegades M/C (Dec '09)
|Oct '16
|Farmer
|79
|Worthington man charged with solicitation of teen
|Sep '16
|Jack
|1
|Any1 kno who Dusty Robertson is dating? (Mar '12)
|Sep '16
|Tell it like it is
|18
|Gene Tennant
|Sep '16
|Family
|1
|Hep
|Aug '16
|Knottafan
|2
|Second Greene County shooting in two weeks (Jul '08)
|Aug '16
|Malbert1076
|20
|Jackie Clark
|Aug '16
|Knottafan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Linton Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC