Couple thanks EMTs who helped deliver...

Couple thanks EMTs who helped deliver baby on side of highway

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: The Jersey Journal

EMTs for the Lincroft First Aid and Rescue Squad standing with Sourik Samaddar, his wife, Pragati Kale, and the couple's newly born son, Ashwik, of Middletown. The EMTs helped deliver Kale's son on the side of a highway late last month, and the couple recently invited them to thank them for their work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincroft Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How great is Donald j trump Jun 29 7vens 4
Real Estate Appraisal in the Township Jun 25 HaHa 3
Christie calls Governor candidate a .......... Jun '17 7vens 1
What happen with bridgate May '17 7vens 2
2017 Tax Postcard (Dec '16) May '17 stickman07738 8
Review: Jersey Select Realty (Jun '09) May '17 njinvestor 3
News Comment on Member Rewards by textile testing in... Mar '17 SatatonMall 1
See all Lincroft Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincroft Forum Now

Lincroft Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincroft Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lincroft, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,392 • Total comments across all topics: 282,251,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC