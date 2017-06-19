Lincroft: Ranney School Graduates 82

The setting was the Collins Arena on the Lincroft campus of Brookdale Community College, as The Ranney School Class of 2017 celebrated its commencement on May 25. The Tinton Falls-based school graduated 82 seniors, of which 31 were known as "Ranney Lifers," or students who had attended the school for 10 or more years. Next fall, the entire group will head off to attend some of the most prestigious colleges and universities across the country, including Columbia, Cornell, Vanderbilt, Georgetown, and Notre Dame, where they will pursue their individual passions and interests in fields ranging from the visual arts and theatrical production to finance, law, and medicine to robotics and information technology.

