Lincroft: Career-Building Program at BCC

Thursday May 4 Read more: Red Bank Green

Area residents interested in starting a career in construction and building are invited to participate in an accelerated, hands-on training program offered at the Lincroft campus of Brookdale Community College . The program, offered through Brookdale's new Accelerated Career and Technical Institute , provides students with 170 hours of classroom and practical training from May 30 to June 30. Professional instructors will guide students through all aspects of the building process, including the use of tools, compatibility of materials and math-based measurements.

