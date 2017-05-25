High School Camera Trap Project Captu...

High School Camera Trap Project Captures Daily Footage of a Family of Foxes Outside Their Den

Wednesday May 17 Read more: Laughing Squid

A group of seven students and two teachers at High Technology High School in Lincroft, New Jersey set up a camera trap in the woods of the local community college that kept an unobtrusive eye on a den of foxes and their nine+ babies as they went about their daily lives. Student Kelly Qiang updates the Camera Trap Team site with posts, photos and videos of this incredible witnessing of nature.

