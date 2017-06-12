Brookdale College to Launch Construction Training Program
New Jersey residents interested in starting a career in construction and building are invited to participate in an accelerated, hands-on training program offered at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft from May 30 to June 30. The program, offered through Brookdale's new Accelerated Career and Technical Institute , provides students with 170 hours of classroom and practical training on the college's Lincroft campus. Professional instructors will guide students through all aspects of the building process, including the use of tools, compatibility of materials and math-based measurements.
