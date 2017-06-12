Brookdale College to Launch Construct...

Brookdale College to Launch Construction Training Program

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 19 Read more: Construction Equipment Guide

New Jersey residents interested in starting a career in construction and building are invited to participate in an accelerated, hands-on training program offered at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft from May 30 to June 30. The program, offered through Brookdale's new Accelerated Career and Technical Institute , provides students with 170 hours of classroom and practical training on the college's Lincroft campus. Professional instructors will guide students through all aspects of the building process, including the use of tools, compatibility of materials and math-based measurements.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincroft Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Real Estate Appraisal in the Township 20 hr DaStraw 1
Christie calls Governor candidate a .......... Jun 3 7vens 1
How great is Donald j trump May 25 7vens 2
What happen with bridgate May 24 7vens 2
2017 Tax Postcard (Dec '16) May '17 stickman07738 8
Review: Jersey Select Realty (Jun '09) May '17 njinvestor 3
Climate Change Apr '17 7vens 2
See all Lincroft Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincroft Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Monmouth County was issued at June 17 at 5:27AM EDT

Lincroft Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincroft Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Cuba
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
 

Lincroft, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,594 • Total comments across all topics: 281,817,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC