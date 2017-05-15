Anti-Semitic graffiti found at Manala...

Anti-Semitic graffiti found at Manalapan school

Monday May 1 Read more: New Jersey Jewish News

Manalapan police are still investigating an incident where anti-Semitic graffiti, including a swastika, was scrawled on the grounds of the Clark Mills elementary school. "No one has been charged as of yet, but the investigation is ongoing," said police Lt.

Read more at New Jersey Jewish News.

Lincroft, NJ

