Red Bank: Second-Story Confessions at 99
The upstairs "Studio 99" rehearsal facility at the Count Basie Theatre is the venue for the Dunbar Repertory production of BUTTERFLY CONFESSIONS, going up this Friday for the first show of a two-weekend stand. Seasoned explorers of Red Bank's cultural scene know that the second story often plays host to a whole other story - for proof, take it upstairs to any of the art opening events at Salon Concrete or McKay Imaging - or dig if you will such special events as tomorrow night's Red Bank Blooms fashion show upside Teak.
