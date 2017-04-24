Lincroft: BCC to Host Multi-Faith Panel

Lincroft: BCC to Host Multi-Faith Panel

Tuesday Apr 18

Reverend Terrence K. Porter of Red Bank's Pilgrim Baptist Church , and Rabbi Marc Kline of Monmouth Reform Temple in Tinton Falls are among the area clergy participating in a free public panel on the Brookdale campus. On the evening of Thursday, April 20, all members of the community are invited to a special presentation by seven area religious leaders, entitled "The Golden Rule: A Multi-Faith Dialogue."

