Lincroft: BCC to Graduate Over 2,100
On May 12, Brookdale Community College will honor four outstanding local residents and more than 2,100 local students, during the college's 47th annual commencement ceremony on the Lincroft campus. A total of 2,141 students are expected to graduate from Brookdale this year, with diplomas handed out during two ceremonies inside the Robert J. Collins Arena.
