Lincroft: BCC to Graduate Over 2,100

Lincroft: BCC to Graduate Over 2,100

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: Red Bank Green

On May 12, Brookdale Community College will honor four outstanding local residents and more than 2,100 local students, during the college's 47th annual commencement ceremony on the Lincroft campus. A total of 2,141 students are expected to graduate from Brookdale this year, with diplomas handed out during two ceremonies inside the Robert J. Collins Arena.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bank Green.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincroft Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Climate Change Apr 22 7vens 2
George Norcross Found Dead Apr 16 Universe of God 6
Bully George Norcross Mar 28 SJ corrupt 1
Gov. Christie will not face any Bridgegate char... Mar '17 7vens 4
News Comment on Member Rewards by textile testing in... Mar '17 SatatonMall 1
House for rent Middletown nj across from beach... Mar '17 Joan M 2
News Three Seniors at Rumson-Fair Haven Regional H.S... (Dec '14) Dec '14 DaStraw 2
See all Lincroft Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincroft Forum Now

Lincroft Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincroft Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Lincroft, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,649 • Total comments across all topics: 280,578,278

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC