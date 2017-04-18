Lincroft: BCC Hosts Spring Job Fair
If you are seeking a new job or even a career change, you should look no further than Monmouth County's Spring Job Fair on Friday, April 21. The free admission event will be hosted inside the Robert J. Collins Arena at the Lincroft campus of Brookdale Community College . Running from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Spring Job Fair will provide you with access to employers seeking talented candidates in every discipline, from hospitality and health care to finance, education, telecommunications, computer science and everything in between.
