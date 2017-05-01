Lincroft: BCC Hosts Free Cyber Camp
Brookdale Community College is accepting applications for the second annual GenCyber Jersey Blues program, a free, one-week cybersecurity training camp held this July on the college's Lincroft campus. The program, funded by grants from the National Security Agency and National Science Foundation, is open to local high school sophomores, juniors and seniors.
