Lincroft: a Novel Setting for Folk Fans

Lincroft: a Novel Setting for Folk Fans

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Red Bank Green

Toronto-based folk musicians the Young Novelists and Pittsburgh's Brad Yoder play the Unitarian meetinghouse Saturday night. In just one year as a regularly scheduled feature on this planet, the Earth Room Concert Series at Lincroft's Unitarian Universalist Congregation has managed to make a big noise - in its own relatively quiet, intimately scaled fashion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bank Green.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincroft Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
George Norcross Found Dead Sun Universe of God 6
Bully George Norcross Mar 28 SJ corrupt 1
Gov. Christie will not face any Bridgegate char... Mar '17 7vens 4
News Comment on Member Rewards by textile testing in... Mar '17 SatatonMall 1
House for rent Middletown nj across from beach... Mar '17 Joan M 2
News Hundreds in Middletown rally in support of Pres... Mar '17 7vens 4
Joan Minnuies brought up on charges, finally (Oct '15) Feb '17 7vens 13
See all Lincroft Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincroft Forum Now

Lincroft Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincroft Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Lincroft, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,004 • Total comments across all topics: 280,378,908

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC