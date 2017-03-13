Major college projects still waiting on money voters OK'd years ago
More than four years since New Jersey voters approved a $750 million bond issue for upgrades at New Jersey colleges and universities, the ball is rolling on the final $34.2 million that would assist with projects at more than a dozen higher education institutions. The full Senate and Assembly in late January approved the appropriation of the remaining "Building Our Future Bond Act" dollars, most of which would go to two-year schools in the Garden State.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Add your comments below
Lincroft Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gov. Christie will not face any Bridgegate char...
|13 hr
|DaStraw
|3
|Comment on Member Rewards by textile testing in...
|13 hr
|SatatonMall
|1
|House for rent Middletown nj across from beach...
|Mar 2
|Joan M
|2
|Hundreds in Middletown rally in support of Pres...
|Mar 1
|7vens
|4
|Joan Minnuies brought up on charges, finally (Oct '15)
|Feb 24
|7vens
|13
|The great governor of the garden state
|Feb 22
|DaStraw
|4
|Review: Mr Good Lube 10 Minute Oil Inc (Aug '08)
|Feb 20
|Sdet
|27
Find what you want!
Search Lincroft Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC