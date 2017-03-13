Major college projects still waiting ...

Major college projects still waiting on money voters OK'd years ago

Thursday Mar 2

More than four years since New Jersey voters approved a $750 million bond issue for upgrades at New Jersey colleges and universities, the ball is rolling on the final $34.2 million that would assist with projects at more than a dozen higher education institutions. The full Senate and Assembly in late January approved the appropriation of the remaining "Building Our Future Bond Act" dollars, most of which would go to two-year schools in the Garden State.

Lincroft, NJ

