Lincroft: Second JCP&L Hearing Slated

Lincroft: Second JCP&L Hearing Slated

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Red Bank Green

Two months after an overflow crowd jammed a first hearing, opponents of a proposed high-voltage electricity transmission line from Aberdeen to Red Bank are expected to gather at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft Wednesday evening. There, in a 2,000-seat arena, Administrative Law Judge Gail Cookson will hold a second hearing on the Jersey Central Power & Light Company plan, which calls for support poles as tall as 210 feet running for 10 miles along the North Jersey Coast Line railroad, ending at a substation in Red Bank.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bank Green.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lincroft Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
George Norcross Found Dead 6 hr LOL 4
Bully George Norcross Tue SJ corrupt 1
Gov. Christie will not face any Bridgegate char... Mar 15 7vens 4
News Comment on Member Rewards by textile testing in... Mar 13 SatatonMall 1
House for rent Middletown nj across from beach... Mar 2 Joan M 2
News Hundreds in Middletown rally in support of Pres... Mar 1 7vens 4
Joan Minnuies brought up on charges, finally (Oct '15) Feb '17 7vens 13
See all Lincroft Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lincroft Forum Now

Lincroft Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lincroft Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Lincroft, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,771 • Total comments across all topics: 279,897,964

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC