Lincroft: Second JCP&L Hearing Slated
Two months after an overflow crowd jammed a first hearing, opponents of a proposed high-voltage electricity transmission line from Aberdeen to Red Bank are expected to gather at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft Wednesday evening. There, in a 2,000-seat arena, Administrative Law Judge Gail Cookson will hold a second hearing on the Jersey Central Power & Light Company plan, which calls for support poles as tall as 210 feet running for 10 miles along the North Jersey Coast Line railroad, ending at a substation in Red Bank.
